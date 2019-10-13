Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Global Partners stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $670.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,805,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

