Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE GMRE opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

