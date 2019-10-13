GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

