GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

