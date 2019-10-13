Giant Trading Up 44.7% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $134,734.00 and approximately $3,098.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including $18.98, $24.71, $33.89 and $7.59.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00640570 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026981 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 766.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005672 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,148,085 coins and its circulating supply is 5,998,077 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $70.83, $31.10, $18.98, $20.33, $7.59, $11.91, $33.89, $13.92, $10.42, $24.71 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

