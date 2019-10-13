Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Geron worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Geron by 64.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GERN shares. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.51. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.