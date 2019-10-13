Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.52.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,043 shares of company stock worth $1,775,639. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 64.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

