Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.62, 169,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 320,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.