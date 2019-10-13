Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00013802 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ovis and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $210,402.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00211578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.01058342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.