Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 283.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

