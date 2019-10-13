Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

