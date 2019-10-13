Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $79.63 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

