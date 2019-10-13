GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €27.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.83 ($28.87).

Shares of G1A opened at €25.44 ($29.58) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.98 and its 200-day moving average is €24.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €27.92 ($32.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

