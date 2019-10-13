GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.83 ($28.87).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €25.44 ($29.58) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €27.92 ($32.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

