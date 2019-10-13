Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00015386 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Coinnest, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Gas has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Coinnest, Bitbns, OKEx, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bitinka, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

