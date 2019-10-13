FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan purchased 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.