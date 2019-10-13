Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.79

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 100,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

