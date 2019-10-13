Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FBM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 59.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

