Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,109 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $162,243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 509.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $30,563,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $34,568,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

