Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 234.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.78 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,250. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

