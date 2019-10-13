FOAM (FOAM) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last week, FOAM has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $43,232.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00212788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01054213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,473,900 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

