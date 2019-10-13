Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Stake Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Fly Leasing worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

