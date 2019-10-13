Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Flowr (CVE:FLWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE FLWR opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowr has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$8.42. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42.

Get Flowr alerts:

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.