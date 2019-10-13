FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.78, 9,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 6,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3293 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

