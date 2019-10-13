Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) & ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Critical Contrast

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and ContraFect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 3.05 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -1.00 ContraFect N/A N/A -$37.68 million ($0.37) -0.78

ContraFect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -842.84% -62.13% -48.06% ContraFect N/A -120.64% -30.51%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Five Prime Therapeutics and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 ContraFect 0 0 2 0 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.32%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 503.66%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ContraFect beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

