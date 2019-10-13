First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FUNC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $105,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

