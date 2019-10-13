First United Bank Trust Sells 892 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Shares of AAPL opened at $236.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $237.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average of $202.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.