First United Bank Trust Sells 2,577 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,444,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $81.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.