First United Bank Trust Sells 2,070 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

PHO stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

