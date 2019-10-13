First United Bank Trust Sells 1,881 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.