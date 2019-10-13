First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $25.25 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

