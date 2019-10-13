First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$36.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.38 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.38 and a 1 year high of C$41.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$335.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.0799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$225,072.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975,435 shares in the company, valued at C$247,279,170.75.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

