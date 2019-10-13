First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at $406,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Community by 514.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Community by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.