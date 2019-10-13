First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 124.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 128,934 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

