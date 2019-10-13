Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,731.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,774.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,847.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,255.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
