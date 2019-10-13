Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,731.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,774.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,847.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,255.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

