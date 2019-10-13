Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

FITB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 4,735,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,665. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 168,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 596,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,434,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

