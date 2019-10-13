Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.72, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

