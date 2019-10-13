Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

