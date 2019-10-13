Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.52% of Farfetch worth $32,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,488,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,882,000 after acquiring an additional 783,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,705,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 513,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $20,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of FTCH opened at $8.02 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

