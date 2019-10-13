Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833 over the last ninety days. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Expedia Group stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.