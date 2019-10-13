Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 0.8%

Exor NV (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.