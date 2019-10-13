Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $413.99

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $413.99 and traded as low as $406.91. Essentra shares last traded at $421.80, with a volume of 135,443 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essentra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 414.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

In related news, insider Nicki Demby bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030 ($3,959.23).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

