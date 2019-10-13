EquiTrader (EQT) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. EquiTrader has a market cap of $92,871.00 and $218.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00676838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012549 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,747,983 coins and its circulating supply is 12,647,983 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

