Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 13th (APO, ATRI, AVB, BRX, BXP, CNNEF, CPT, DEI, DLGNF, EPRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 13th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS). Piper Jaffray Companies issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.