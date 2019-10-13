Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$98.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

EQB opened at C$106.72 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$56.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.30.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 13.2799995 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total value of C$26,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at C$45,881.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total value of C$768,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,382.89. Insiders have sold 22,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,745 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

