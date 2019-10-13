Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.33

Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $17.16. Entropic Communications shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Entropic Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTR)

Entropic Communications, Inc (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home.

