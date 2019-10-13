Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.21% of Entravision Communication worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 128,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 31.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 286,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

EVC stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.