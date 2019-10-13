Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSE:E opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.42.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Group news, Senior Officer Warren Cabral acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,645. Also, Director Leonard Jaroszuk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,013,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,355.52. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,281,000 shares of company stock worth $217,925.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

