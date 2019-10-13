Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

