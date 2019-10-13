El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of El Pollo LoCo worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

LOCO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.